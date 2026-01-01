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<p>Imagine yourself cruising through Canadian winters and enjoying summer road trips in this stylish and capable 2017 GMC Acadia SLT AWD. Finished in a striking red exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this SUV offers the perfect balance of comfort, technology, and practicality for the whole family. With only 161,578 KM, this Acadia still has plenty of life and adventure left to offer.</p><p>At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this GMC Acadia SLT is no exception. Designed to impress, it delivers a premium driving experience whether youre navigating busy city streets or heading out on a weekend getaway. The spacious interior offers excellent passenger comfort and versatile cargo space, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everyday driving.</p><p>⭐ Highlight Features:</p><p>• SLT Package – Loaded with premium features and luxury touches<br>• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Drive confidently in all Canadian weather conditions<br>• Spacious 6-Seater Configuration – Perfect for families and extra passenger comfort<br>• Clean CARFAX Report – Buy with confidence knowing it has a clean history<br>• Stunning Red Exterior – A bold and eye-catching colour that stands out on the road</p><p>This Acadia combines style, practicality, and capability into one impressive SUV.</p><p>💰 ONLY $17,888 + HST & Licensing<br>✅ Fully Certified<br>✅ No Hidden Fees<br>✅ Clean CARFAX</p><p>Available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.</p><p>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all features and details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 GMC Acadia

161,578 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Acadia

SLT*6 Seater*LOADED*CLEAN CARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle
14203544

2017 GMC Acadia

SLT*6 Seater*LOADED*CLEAN CARFAX*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,578KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNWLS3HZ255263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Imagine yourself cruising through Canadian winters and enjoying summer road trips in this stylish and capable 2017 GMC Acadia SLT AWD. Finished in a striking red exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this SUV offers the perfect balance of comfort, technology, and practicality for the whole family. With only 161,578 KM, this Acadia still has plenty of life and adventure left to offer.

At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this GMC Acadia SLT is no exception. Designed to impress, it delivers a premium driving experience whether you're navigating busy city streets or heading out on a weekend getaway. The spacious interior offers excellent passenger comfort and versatile cargo space, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everyday driving.

⭐ Highlight Features:

• SLT Package – Loaded with premium features and luxury touches
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Drive confidently in all Canadian weather conditions
• Spacious 6-Seater Configuration – Perfect for families and extra passenger comfort
• Clean CARFAX Report – Buy with confidence knowing it has a clean history
• Stunning Red Exterior – A bold and eye-catching colour that stands out on the road

This Acadia combines style, practicality, and capability into one impressive SUV.

💰 ONLY $17,888 + HST & Licensing
✅ Fully Certified
✅ No Hidden Fees
✅ Clean CARFAX

Available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all features and details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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416-841-7058

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$17,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2017 GMC Acadia