$17,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT*6 Seater*LOADED*CLEAN CARFAX*
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT*6 Seater*LOADED*CLEAN CARFAX*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 161,578 KM
Vehicle Description
Imagine yourself cruising through Canadian winters and enjoying summer road trips in this stylish and capable 2017 GMC Acadia SLT AWD. Finished in a striking red exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this SUV offers the perfect balance of comfort, technology, and practicality for the whole family. With only 161,578 KM, this Acadia still has plenty of life and adventure left to offer.
At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this GMC Acadia SLT is no exception. Designed to impress, it delivers a premium driving experience whether you're navigating busy city streets or heading out on a weekend getaway. The spacious interior offers excellent passenger comfort and versatile cargo space, making it ideal for families, road trips, and everyday driving.
⭐ Highlight Features:
• SLT Package – Loaded with premium features and luxury touches
• All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Drive confidently in all Canadian weather conditions
• Spacious 6-Seater Configuration – Perfect for families and extra passenger comfort
• Clean CARFAX Report – Buy with confidence knowing it has a clean history
• Stunning Red Exterior – A bold and eye-catching colour that stands out on the road
This Acadia combines style, practicality, and capability into one impressive SUV.
💰 ONLY $17,888 + HST & Licensing
✅ Fully Certified
✅ No Hidden Fees
✅ Clean CARFAX
Available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all features and details directly with the dealer.
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