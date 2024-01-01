Menu
2017 Honda Accord

139,627 KM

$18,888

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
139,627KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F00HA803159

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,627 KM

Just Arrived, ONE OWNER, TOURING, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, Navigation, back up camera, push start, power sunroof, heated leather seats, tinted windows, wireless charging, smart key access, bluetooth, carplay, this is a must see. $18888 + hst & lic. 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058

