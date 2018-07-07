Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,490 + taxes & licensing
4 6 , 5 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9900713

9900713 Stock #: 18229

18229 VIN: 2HGFC1F41HH110212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,542 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto ON/OFF Headlights Interior Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Convenience Remote Engine Starter Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward collision warning system Collision Mitigation Braking System Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Deck lid spoiler Honda LaneWatch blind spot display Lane Keeping Assist System Road Departure Mitigation System Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Power Locks & Windows Power Moonroof w/Tilt HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System Proximity Key & Push Button Start

