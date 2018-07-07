Menu
2017 Honda Civic

46,542 KM

Details Description Features

$24,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

Sedan EX-T w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900713
  • Stock #: 18229
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F41HH110212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/07/2018 with an estimated $785.43 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Deck lid spoiler
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

