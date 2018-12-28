2017 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 0 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10031574

10031574 Stock #: 18972

18972 VIN: 2HKRW1H30HH002856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 110,045 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Starter Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Auto ON/OFF Headlights Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 7” Display Audio System HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.