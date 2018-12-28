Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

110,045 KM

Details Description Features

$22,890

+ tax & licensing
$22,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

2017 Honda CR-V

LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,890

+ taxes & licensing

110,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031574
  • Stock #: 18972
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H30HH002856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/28/2018 with an estimated $3745.74 of damage. On which a $4298 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Display Audio System
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

