Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 5th November 2021 - Glass Record - $158.00

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

78,369 KM

Details Description Features

$21,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
78,369KM
Used
VIN 5XYZUDLA5HG471865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 5th November 2021 - Glass Record - $158.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Heated Front & Rear Seats
8" Touchscreen
Infinity premium audio system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 93,574 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 25,500 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE UPGRADE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Backup Cam 38,017 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe