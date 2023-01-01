2017 Jaguar F-PACE

$37,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9607969

9607969 Stock #: 12057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12057

Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Onstar Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Cargo Cover Heated Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY glove box Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START No accident LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors COLLISION PREVENTION Full Carpet floor Sensor Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.