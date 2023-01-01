Menu
2017 Lexus NX 200t

128,520 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

F SPORT,AWD,SUNROOF,NAVI,LEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,520KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10640184
  Stock #: PC9887
  VIN: JTJBARBZ4H2133430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red w/Metallic Sport Trim
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9887
  • Mileage 128,520 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 LEXUS NX 200T | F-SPORT I | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | NAVIGATION | PUSH-TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Offering a blend of sporty handling and cross-over practicality, this beautiful 2017 Lexus NX200T comes with an 2.0L I4 235HP 258 ft lbs engine including a twin-scroll turbocharger w/intercooler, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive. With its Tan exterior, premium Red leather interior, and 18" Sporty alloy wheels, this vehicle is sure to put its presence on the road..







This beautiful family crossover adds to its features Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Back-Up Camera, Powered Driver Seat & Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, High Clearance Lamp, and LED running lamps. You and your passengers will love the Premium Lexus Audio System Lexus Multimedia Interface. Convenient features such as Climate Control, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, and Xenon lights are included as well. To keep your passengers and yourself safe, this vehicle comes standard with front, side, and curtain airbags as well as ABS brakes and Traction Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Center console trim: alloy
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Infotainment: Enform
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Axle ratio: 4.12
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: vehicle location
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation app: Scout GPS Link
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Seat cushion airbags: passenger front
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder
Front fog lights: LED / cornering

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory