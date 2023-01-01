$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus NX 200t
F SPORT,AWD,SUNROOF,NAVI,LEATHER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10640184
- Stock #: PC9887
- VIN: JTJBARBZ4H2133430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Rioja Red w/Metallic Sport Trim
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,520 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 LEXUS NX 200T | F-SPORT I | AWD | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | POWER SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | NAVIGATION | PUSH-TO START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Offering a blend of sporty handling and cross-over practicality, this beautiful 2017 Lexus NX200T comes with an 2.0L I4 235HP 258 ft lbs engine including a twin-scroll turbocharger w/intercooler, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive. With its Tan exterior, premium Red leather interior, and 18" Sporty alloy wheels, this vehicle is sure to put its presence on the road..
This beautiful family crossover adds to its features Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake, Back-Up Camera, Powered Driver Seat & Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brakelights, High Clearance Lamp, and LED running lamps. You and your passengers will love the Premium Lexus Audio System Lexus Multimedia Interface. Convenient features such as Climate Control, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, and Xenon lights are included as well. To keep your passengers and yourself safe, this vehicle comes standard with front, side, and curtain airbags as well as ABS brakes and Traction Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
