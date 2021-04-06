Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus NX 200t

36,056 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Top Ten Auto

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX 200t

ALL IN PRICED CERTIFIED ONE OWNER LUXURY IMPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

ALL IN PRICED CERTIFIED ONE OWNER LUXURY IMPORT

Location

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

416-291-5559

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,056KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6946312
  • Stock #: T-555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Feast your eyes on this one owner no accidents clean car fax report super low kilometre luxury imports luxury import Japanese sports utility vehicle. This one on her dream cruise is just that a dream come true with It's ultra efficient 2.0 L four-cylinder motor And extra smooth 6-Spd Automatic transmission. This SUV possesses tremendous style and profile and drips with luxury Amenities that is sure to please even the toughest critics. Power heated leather upholstery for all 5 passengers cooling front seatings Heated steering wheel dual digital climate zone LED interior slide touch interior lights reverse camera premium audio sound and a very impressive 5 STAR SAFTEY TESTED. Beautiful wheel package with 2 Full sets of like new summer and winter tires and Mats with Lexus trunk tray+++ ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENT- LOW KILOMETRES, lots of extra incentives and hard to match condition and mileage. ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED INCLUDING SAFTEY INSPECTION 8-TIRES  CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ONEOWNER ALL FOR ONLY $33,995 plus HST and your licensing fees (one year plate and sticker approximately $150 as per service Ontario) Treat you and your loved one to this Excellent  Valued Premium Luxury import Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle Today. 

FULL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE

 CALL US TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND TO BOOK YOUR NEXT ROAD TEST TODAY

CALL US :

416-291-5559 OR 647-350-AUTO

VISIT US : 

4362 SHEPPARD AVENUE EAST 

VISIT ONLINE/FINANCE ONLINE:

TOPTENAUTO.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Winter and summer tires set

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Ten Auto

2008 Land Rover LR3 SE
 203,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 250 CE...
 162,222 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 159,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

Top Ten Auto

4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-5559

Quick Links
Directions Inventory