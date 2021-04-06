2017 Lexus NX 200t

+ taxes & licensing
4362 Sheppard Av East, Toronto, ON M1S 1T8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Feast your eyes on this one owner no accidents clean car fax report super low kilometre luxury imports luxury import Japanese sports utility vehicle. This one on her dream cruise is just that a dream come true with It's ultra efficient 2.0 L four-cylinder motor And extra smooth 6-Spd Automatic transmission. This SUV possesses tremendous style and profile and drips with luxury Amenities that is sure to please even the toughest critics. Power heated leather upholstery for all 5 passengers cooling front seatings Heated steering wheel dual digital climate zone LED interior slide touch interior lights reverse camera premium audio sound and a very impressive 5 STAR SAFTEY TESTED. Beautiful wheel package with 2 Full sets of like new summer and winter tires and Mats with Lexus trunk tray+++ ONE OWNER-NO ACCIDENT- LOW KILOMETRES, lots of extra incentives and hard to match condition and mileage. ALL INCLUSIVE PRICED INCLUDING SAFTEY INSPECTION 8-TIRES CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ONEOWNER ALL FOR ONLY $33,995 plus HST and your licensing fees (one year plate and sticker approximately $150 as per service Ontario) Treat you and your loved one to this Excellent Valued Premium Luxury import Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle Today.
