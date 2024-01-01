Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Toyota 4Runner

131,137 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD w/ Limited 7 Passenger Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 4WD w/ Limited 7 Passenger Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

131,137KM
Used
VIN JTEBU5JR9H5466074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
15 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
USB Input
Driver Memory Seat
JBL Audio System
6.1" Display
3rd Row Flat Folding 50/50 Split Bench Seat
40/20/40 Split Rear w/Recline, Fold Down Seat Back, Fold Down Centre Armrest

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

