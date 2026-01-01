$16,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE
2017 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,890
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
112,785KM
VIN 2T1BURHE3HC859862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 112,785 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 117628
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 117628
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Rear Window Defroster
Seating
Folding Rear Seats
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Pedestrian Detection
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$16,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Toyota Corolla