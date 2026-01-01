$21,390+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,390
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3KC642922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Folding Rear Seats, Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Forward Collision Mitigation
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Front Heated Seats
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
App Remote Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Heated Seats
Synthetic Leather Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front View Camera
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Panoramic Sunroof
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Entertainment System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 117637
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Forward Collision Mitigation
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Front Heated Seats
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
App Remote Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Heated Seats
Synthetic Leather Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front View Camera
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Panoramic Sunroof
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Entertainment System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 117637
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$21,390
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Nissan Pathfinder