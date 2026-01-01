2019 Nissan Pathfinder

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Folding Rear Seats, Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Front Heated Seats<br>GPS Navigation<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Power Driver Seat<br>App Remote Start<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Synthetic Leather Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Premium Sound System<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Front View Camera<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Rear Entertainment System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 117637

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,390

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle
14463580

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,390

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM3KC642922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Folding Rear Seats, Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Rear Seat Reminder
Forward Collision Mitigation
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Front Heated Seats
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
Passive Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
App Remote Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Heated Seats
Synthetic Leather Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Premium Sound System
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front View Camera
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Panoramic Sunroof
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Entertainment System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 117637

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
App Remote Start
One-Touch Windows
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$21,390

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Nissan Pathfinder