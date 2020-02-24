Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/24/2020 with an estimated $2942.35 of damage. On which a $3394 claim was made.

2017 Toyota Prius

80,000 KM

Details

$22,880

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Prius

5 Dr Hatchback w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

2017 Toyota Prius

5 Dr Hatchback w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
VIN JTDKBRFU6H3024606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

LED Headlamps

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Pre Collision System
USB Input
6.1" Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert
Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Toyota Prius