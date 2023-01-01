Menu
2018 Audi A3

44,299 KM

Details Description Features

$42,800

+ tax & licensing
$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Audi A3

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro Technik Cabriolet, S LINE, SPORT PKG

2018 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro Technik Cabriolet, S LINE, SPORT PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$42,800

+ taxes & licensing

44,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988223
  • Stock #: PC9242
  • VIN: WAUW8LFF0J1002176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9242
  • Mileage 44,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 AUDI A3 2.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK CABRIOLET | 2.0L TFSI | SPORT PACKAGE | TECHNIK PACKAGE | S-LINE PACKAGE | MMI NAVIGATION PLUS | MMI TOUCH | REARVIEW CAMERA | SPORT SEATS | LEATHER | SPORT STEERING WHEEL | SPORT SUSPENSION | BLUETOOTH | PARKING SENSORS | ALUMINUM OPTIC TRIM | RETRACTABLE ACOUSTIC FOLDING ROOF | THERMOCOOL LEATHER | AUDI DRIVE SELECT | AUDI CONNECT | BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM | AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LED HEADLIGHTS | 19-INCH 5-SPOKE AUDI WING DESIGN WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX







If youre the ready-for-anything type who likes to connect with your surroundings, then thats all the more reason to get into your Audi A3 Cabriolet, retract the folding roof and start enjoying every second of the day. And even when the sun goes down, you and your passengers will ride in comfort with available heated front seats. Whether in sunshine or clouds, this is a vehicle that will keep you smiling.







This Audi A3 Cabriolet is powered by the optional 2.0-litre TFSI Turbocharged 4-cylinder making 220 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque, and features standard Quattro All-Wheel Drive. The engine is mated to a 6-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission which combines the responsiveness of a manual gearbox with the convenience and smooth power delivery of an automatic transmission.







This A3 features a Brilliant White exterior finish with Aluminum Optic exterior trim, 19-inch Audi 5-spoke Wing Design wheels, and a Black convertible top. Inside it features a Black leather interior with Sport Seats, a Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel and more.







The Technik trim adds MMI Navigation Plus with voice control system, MMI Touch, Audi Connect, Colour Driver Information System, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Active Lane Assist, Ambient LED Interior Lighting, Full LED Headlights, Power-Adjustable Folding Mirrors, S-Line Exterior Appearance Package and more. This A3 is also equipped with the Sport Package which adds Sport Seats, Sport Suspension, Audi Drive Select, and a Three-spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel with Shift Paddles.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.44

Exterior

Rear fog lights

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
LEATHER
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
low washer fluid
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Convertible roof wind blocker
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 13
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Digital Sound Processing
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Alternator: 140 amps
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Headlights: LED
Window trim: aluminum
Cross traffic alert: rear
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Steering ratio: 15.3
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
chrome surround
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google search
with read function
illuminated scuff plate
head protection chambers
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Smart device app compatibility: myAudi with Audi connect
Remote CD location: glove compartment
Remote CD: DVD audio
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Watts: 625

