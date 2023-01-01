2018 Audi A3

$42,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 2 9 9 K M Used

PC9242 VIN: WAUW8LFF0J1002176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 44,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Power Options Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.44 Exterior Rear fog lights Additional Features Rear Soft Top LEATHER 10 Trunk release low oil pressure low washer fluid digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Convertible roof wind blocker integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 13 Interior accents: aluminum Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Digital Sound Processing Front brake diameter: 12.3 Alternator: 140 amps Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Spare tire kit: inflator kit Headlights: LED Window trim: aluminum Cross traffic alert: rear Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect Rear brake diameter: 10.7 Steering ratio: 15.3 Navigation app: INRIX Traffic Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.3 in. Customizable instrument cluster chrome surround Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Google search with read function illuminated scuff plate head protection chambers Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Smart device app compatibility: myAudi with Audi connect Remote CD location: glove compartment Remote CD: DVD audio Wi-Fi: hotspot Watts: 625

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.