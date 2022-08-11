Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/08/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Audi A4

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A4

Technik w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

Technik w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,000KM
Used
VIN WAUCNAF4XJA032641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/08/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
Bang & Olufsen Premium Audio System
Tri Zone A/C
Digital Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav 127,869 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 41,601 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline+ w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, A/C 122,735 KM $16,950 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4