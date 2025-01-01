Menu
<p>2018 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - GORGEOUS RARE SPEC NARDO GREY BLACK EDITION FINISHED ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH RED STITCHING - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS - 19 AUDI SPORT WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE -  LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2018 Audi A4

87,000 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A4

S LINE SPORT-BLACK EDITION-NARDO GREY-360 CAMERA

2018 Audi A4

S LINE SPORT-BLACK EDITION-NARDO GREY-360 CAMERA

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUENAF43JN010627

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

2018 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - GORGEOUS RARE SPEC NARDO GREY BLACK EDITION FINISHED ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH RED STITCHING - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS - 19" AUDI SPORT WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE -  LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2018 Audi A4