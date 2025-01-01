$27,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A4
S LINE SPORT-BLACK EDITION-NARDO GREY-360 CAMERA
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO - GORGEOUS RARE SPEC NARDO GREY BLACK EDITION FINISHED ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH RED STITCHING - S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE - BLACK OPTICS - 19" AUDI SPORT WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - AUDI SIDE ASSIST - AUDI PRE SENSE - PREDICTIVE EFFICIENCY ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - S-LINE DOOR SILLS - S-LINE BADGING - AUDI DRIVE SELECT -DYNMAIC/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT/AUTO MODE SETTINGS - SPORT LEATHER POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - LED LIGHTS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $27,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
