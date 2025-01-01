Menu
<p>2018 BMW X1 xDRIVE28i - CLEAN CARFAX - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - SOME OF THE OPTONS INCLUDE - BACKUP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKING ASSIST - COMFORT ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH BUTTON START - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTS - MULTI COLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING - SPORT POWER LEATHER  SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE SYSTEM - BMW MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 72,000KM - $21,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns</p>

2018 BMW X1

72,000 KM

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X1

xDRIVE28i-SPORT PKG-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

2018 BMW X1

xDRIVE28i-SPORT PKG-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXHT3C3XJ5L28194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$21,900

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2018 BMW X1