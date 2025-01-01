$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X2
xDRIVE28i-M SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 BMW X2 xDRIVE28i - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - HEADS UP DISPLAY - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRAIN WARNING - PARKING ASSISTANT - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - MULTI COLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE SYSTEM - BMW MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 84,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
416-252-1919