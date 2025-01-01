Menu
2018 BMW X2 xDRIVE28i - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF -  HEADS UP DISPLAY - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRAIN WARNING - PARKING ASSISTANT - 19 M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - MULTI COLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE SYSTEM - BMW MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 84,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

2018 BMW X2

84,000 KM

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X2

xDRIVE28i-M SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF

2018 BMW X2

xDRIVE28i-M SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-HUD-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBXYJ5C31JEF71364

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

2018 BMW X2 xDRIVE28i - M SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF -  HEADS UP DISPLAY - INTELLIGENT SAFETY SYSTEM - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRAIN WARNING - PARKING ASSISTANT - 19" M SPORT WHEELS - M SPORT STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS - M SPORT DOOR SILLS & BADGING - SPORT/COMFORT/ECO MODE ADAPTIVE SETTINGS - PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - MULTI COLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING - SPORT POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER TAILGATE - BMW CONNECTED DRIVE SYSTEM - BMW MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 84,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2018 BMW X2