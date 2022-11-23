2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 9348067

9348067 VIN: 1GCHSBEA7J1274348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.