2018 Ford Explorer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} 3 IN STOCK!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!  ** EX POLICE VEHICLE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS!!  **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! </p> <p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  </p> <p>FINISHED IN NIGHT BLACK ON BLACK!!  3.7L V6! **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** FULL POWER OPTIONS!! BACKUP CAMERA! AIR! CRUISE! TILT! AM/FM RADIO! SIRIUS! POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! TINTS! KEYLESS ENTRY & MORE! HEAVY DUTY POLICE PACKAGE! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! PERFECT FOR THE CITY!! GET FROM POINT **A** TO **B** WITH NO WORRIES! OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! NON-SMOKER! GREAT For UBER & LYFT! </p> <p>CARFAX LINK BELOW:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A3efiUj9Ev+5N+CE6pSJ7l2dYReqKgHE</p><br><p>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!</p> <p>OVER 24 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! </p> <p>Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!</p> <p>Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!</p> <p>LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         </p> <p>350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             </p> <p>Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       </p> <p>Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   </p> <p>Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     </p> <p>Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com</p> <p>Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!</p>

2018 Ford Explorer

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Explorer

AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-POLICE PKG-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-POLICE PKG-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

  1. 11228498
  2. 11228498
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
174,000KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8AR8JGA92457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-43457
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} 3 IN STOCK!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!  ** EX POLICE VEHICLE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS!!  **COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


FINISHED IN NIGHT BLACK ON BLACK!!  3.7L V6! **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** FULL POWER OPTIONS!! BACKUP CAMERA! AIR! CRUISE! TILT! AM/FM RADIO! SIRIUS! POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! TINTS! KEYLESS ENTRY & MORE! HEAVY DUTY POLICE PACKAGE! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! PERFECT FOR THE CITY!! GET FROM POINT **A** TO **B** WITH NO WORRIES! OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! NON-SMOKER! GREAT For UBER & LYFT! 


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A3efiUj9Ev+5N+CE6pSJ7l2dYReqKgHE


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 24 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc

Used 2020 Ford Explorer AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Explorer AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-CERTIFIED 158,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30TH ANNIVERSARY-LEATHER-ONLY 125KMS-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30TH ANNIVERSARY-LEATHER-ONLY 125KMS-CERTIFIED 125,000 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Explorer AWD-POLICE PKG-WARRANTY-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Explorer AWD-POLICE PKG-WARRANTY-CERTIFIED 180,000 KM $12,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lucky Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-577-XXXX

(click to show)

416-577-2961

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer