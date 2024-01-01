$15,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
AWD-BACKUP CAMERA-POLICE PKG-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
416-577-2961
Certified
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24-43457
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3 IN STOCK!! EX POLICE VEHICLE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS. COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome!
FINISHED IN NIGHT BLACK ON BLACK!! 3.7L V6! ALL WHEEL DRIVE. FULL POWER OPTIONS!! BACKUP CAMERA! AIR! CRUISE! TILT! AM/FM RADIO! SIRIUS! POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! TINTS! KEYLESS ENTRY. HEAVY DUTY POLICE PACKAGE! VERY WELL MAINTAINED!! OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! NON-SMOKER!
CARFAX LINK BELOW:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=A3efiUj9Ev+5N+CE6pSJ7l2dYReqKgHE
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!
OVER 24 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!!
Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!
Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!
LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.
350 WESTON RD.
Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9
Direct: 416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600
Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA
Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com
Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Hamilton, Barrie, and more.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lucky Motorcars Inc
416-577-2961