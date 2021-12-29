Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/29/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Honda Civic

93,574 KM

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

93,574KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH026654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward collision warning system

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Lane Departure Warning System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Honda Civic