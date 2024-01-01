Menu
Economical, Luxurious and Powerful! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded! Rare Gorgeous Spec! Sport Edition!

Premium Package Plus

Comfort Access

Air Suspension (adjustable Ride Height)

Sport Mode
ParkAssist including Surround View Cameras
Sports Exhaust System with tailpipes in black
Power Seats (18-way) with Memory Package
Seat heating (front and rear)
Seat ventilation (front seats)

Red Seat Belts

Rear Climate Control

Lane Change Assist

BOSE® Surround Sound-System

Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

 

Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

2018 Porsche Macan

96,185 KM

$38,786

+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan

Rare Loaded Sport Edition Model!

2018 Porsche Macan

Rare Loaded Sport Edition Model!

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3

647-784-CARS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$38,786

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AA2A53JLB20333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 786312
  • Mileage 96,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Economical, Luxurious and Powerful! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded! Rare Gorgeous Spec! Sport Edition!

Premium Package Plus

Comfort Access

Air Suspension (adjustable Ride Height)

Sport Mode
ParkAssist including Surround View Cameras
Sports Exhaust System with tailpipes in black
Power Seats (18-way) with Memory Package
Seat heating (front and rear)
Seat ventilation (front seats)

Red Seat Belts

Rear Climate Control

Lane Change Assist

BOSE® Surround Sound-System

Apple CarPlay + Android Auto

 

Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarStars

CarStars

2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
$38,786

+ taxes & licensing

CarStars

647-784-CARS

2018 Porsche Macan