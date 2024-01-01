$38,786+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
Rare Loaded Sport Edition Model!
2018 Porsche Macan
Rare Loaded Sport Edition Model!
Location
CarStars
2655 Lawrence Ave East, Unit A1, Toronto, ON M1P 2S3
647-784-CARS
Certified
$38,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 786312
- Mileage 96,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Economical, Luxurious and Powerful! CarFax Clean, No Accidents! Fully loaded! Rare Gorgeous Spec! Sport Edition!
Premium Package Plus
Comfort Access
Air Suspension (adjustable Ride Height)
Sport Mode
ParkAssist including Surround View Cameras
Sports Exhaust System with tailpipes in black
Power Seats (18-way) with Memory Package
Seat heating (front and rear)
Seat ventilation (front seats)
Red Seat Belts
Rear Climate Control
Lane Change Assist
BOSE® Surround Sound-System
Apple CarPlay + Android Auto
Low No haggle price! Certified! Financing Available! Only Licensing and HST are Extra. OMVIC registered, UCDA member. Buy with confidence! Call us at 647-784-CARS to book an appointment to see this beauty today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarStars
Email CarStars
CarStars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-784-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-784-CARS