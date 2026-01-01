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Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>AM/FM Stereo<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 107887

2018 Toyota Corolla

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,090

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14221973

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,090

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE6JC071213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 107887

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$18,090

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Corolla