2018 Toyota Highlander

63,210 KM

Details

$36,490

+ tax & licensing
$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD w/ Nav, Moonroof, Toyota Safety Sense

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD w/ Nav, Moonroof, Toyota Safety Sense

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,490

+ taxes & licensing

63,210KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9370708
  Stock #: 16324
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH9JS543177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16324
  • Mileage 63,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/23/2020 with an estimated $3455.02 of damage. On which a $3455 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Liftgate
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Radar Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Star Safety System
Blind Spot Monitor
USB & AUX Input
Lane Departure Alert
Toyota Safety Sense
Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Adjustable Drivers Seat
8” Touch Panel Display
Leather Trimmed First Two Row Seats
2nd Row Window Sunshades

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

