2019 Acura RDX

98,622 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

2019 Acura RDX

A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,622KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H60KL800325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
16 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof

Additional Features

Road Departure Mitigation System
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
USB Inputs
ELS Premium Audio System
10.2" Display
Auto On/Off LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Acura RDX