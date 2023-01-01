$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW M4
CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lime Rock Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9977
- Mileage 882 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 BMW M4 CS | 454 HP | 3.0L TWINPOWER TURBOCHARGED I6 | M-DRIVERS PKG | M ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | NAVIGATION | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 20 WHEELS | POWER ADJUSTABLE M SPORT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | RAIN SENSOR | LIGHT PACKAGE | REMOTE SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY PREPARATION | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX
Feel the exhilaration of this Special 2019 BMW M4 CS featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 454 HP mated to an M Dual Clutch Transmission and Rear Wheel Drive you'll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe. The CS edition comes with 29 additional HP compared to basic M4. The CS is tuned to give an even more performance driving feel.
This Beautiful Coupe profile with Lime Rock Gray exterior finish with Black Leather and Alcantara touches will have people turning heads. The steering wheel will make you feel like you are holding a race car wheel because of the Alcantara finish This M4 comes complete with its CS Package, which includes an Additional 29-Horsepower (from 425HP to 454HP), Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control and lightweight M Sport seats.
M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and is equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Park Assist Sensors. Enjoy the convenience of Comfort Access making keyless entry easy and Heated Seats with Power/Memory. For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
