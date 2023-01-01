Menu
2019 BMW M4 CS | 454 HP | 3.0L TWINPOWER TURBOCHARGED I6 | M-DRIVERS PKG | M ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | HIGH GLOSS SHADOW LINE | ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION | NAVIGATION | DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE | HEADS UP DISPLAY | BACK UP CAMERA | 20 WHEELS | POWER ADJUSTABLE M SPORT SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | CRUISE CONTROL WITH BRAKE FUNCTION | RAIN SENSOR | LIGHT PACKAGE | REMOTE SERVICES | APPLE CARPLAY PREPARATION | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX Feel the exhilaration of this Special 2019 BMW M4 CS featuring a BMW M TwinPower Turbocharged Inline-6 engine producing 454 HP mated to an M Dual Clutch Transmission and Rear Wheel Drive youll love the drive. One of the most iconic cars in the world, the gold standard of the sports coupe. The CS edition comes with 29 additional HP compared to basic M4. The CS is tuned to give an even more performance driving feel. This Beautiful Coupe profile with Lime Rock Gray exterior finish with Black Leather and Alcantara touches will have people turning heads. The steering wheel will make you feel like you are holding a race car wheel because of the Alcantara finish This M4 comes complete with its CS Package, which includes an Additional 29-Horsepower (from 425HP to 454HP), Upgraded Adaptive Dampers, Upgraded Steering, Active Rear Differential, Revised Stability Control and lightweight M Sport seats. M-Sport Adaptive Suspension control gives you more control on the road and is equipped with the renowned BMW iDrive Navigation System with Voice Command, Backup Camera and Park Assist Sensors. Enjoy the convenience of Comfort Access making keyless entry easy and Heated Seats with Power/Memory. For safety, count on the front, side, curtain airbags, traction control, and much more. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lime Rock Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9977
  • Mileage 882 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.46

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Storage: front seatback
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Alternator: 210 amps
Grille color: black surround
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler color: carbon fiber
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Steering wheel trim: faux suede
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Navigation data: real time traffic
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 10
Interior accents: faux suede / leather

