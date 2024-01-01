Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Ford Mustang

19,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

19,000KM
Used
VIN 1FATP8UH8K5183893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
SOS post crash alert system

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
SYNC 3
Advance Traction Control

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Ford Mustang