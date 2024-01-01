Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Honda Civic

60,286 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,286KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F99KH103348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 split folding rear seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Leather trimmed seating surfaces
12 Volt Power Outlet
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Proximity key entry system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Honda LaneWatch
Multi Angle Rearview Camera
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System with 8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay Bluetooth, Nav 72,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi A4 Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 29,128 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 72,534 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic