2019 Honda Civic

69,898 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900698
  • Stock #: 18181
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77KH003284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 split folding rear seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

12 Volt Power Outlet
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
8 Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Heated Door Mirrors
Honda LaneWatch
Multi Angle Rearview Camera
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System with 8 Speakers

