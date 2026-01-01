$20,450+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD | Heated Seats | ACC | LKAS | CarPlay
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD | Heated Seats | ACC | LKAS | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$20,450
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC542
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $22,450 Finance Price: $20,450
Verified CarFax. 17-inch alloy wheels | Real Time All-Wheel Drive (AWD) | Premium cloth seating surfaces | 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat | Heated front seats | 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility | Honda Sensing safety suite | Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow | Lane Keeping Assist System | Collision Mitigation Braking System | Road Departure Mitigation | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Proximity key entry with push-button start | Remote engine start | Multi-angle rearview camera | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (190HP) with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Extended warranty options available. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. Same-day approval. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD is an incredibly versatile, highly reliable, and remarkably efficient compact SUV that is perfectly suited for life in the GTA. Standing out with its sleek, aerodynamic styling, the CR-V is complemented by elegant 17-inch alloy wheels and signature LED daytime running lights. Inside the exceptionally spacious and cleverly designed cabin, the LX trim keeps you comfortable year-round with premium cloth seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated front seats to tackle freezing Ontario winters. Staying seamlessly connected is effortless thanks to the intuitive 7-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Powered by a responsive 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 190 horsepower, paired with a smooth CVT and Honda's Real Time All-Wheel Drive system, the CR-V delivers a confident, grippy, and fuel-saving driving experience in all Canadian weather conditions. Complete with the convenience of remote engine start and the comprehensive Honda Sensing safety suite—including Adaptive Cruise Control and a Collision Mitigation Braking System—this incredibly practical SUV offers unmatched value, security, and everyday capability. We have a wide selection of used Honda CR-V to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
Vehicle Features
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