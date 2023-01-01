Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery

36,049 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

36,049KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9988157
  • Stock #: PC9253
  • VIN: SALRT2RV4K2403925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Light Oyster Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY | HSE LUXURY | SUPERCHARGED 3.0L V6 | 7 PASSENGER | BLACK PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BRAKE ASSIST | HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2019 Land Rover Discovery features an efficient yet powerful Supercharged 3.0L V6 Engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel Drive system, you will command the road! The exterior is Black which goes well with the Black Exterior Package that blacks out all the trim pieces like the grille, mirrors and rims. The Interior comes in Premium Black Leather with Red Stitching. The Land Rover Discovery is optioned for 7 Passengers which means there are 2 extra seats in the back.







If you're planning trips with up to seven people, whether it's your friends or the kids, our seven-seat Land Rover Discovery offers the perfect everyday solution. And with stadium seating and heated seats in all rows, everyone can enjoy the view of the road ahead in absolute comfort.







Comfort features like Heated Leather Seats and Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof and much more! Coming in a sleek White exterior and a contrasting Black Leather interior, this rugged SUV still looks classy! Other Interior features include Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front, SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, InControl Wi-Fi Internet Access,15 Meridian speakers and much more. Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, Ontario vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel
Power

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
Sliding
LEATHER
Ride Control
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Front
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Cupholders: covered
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Interior accents: chrome
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Rear bumper color: black
Premium brakes: Brembo
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Third row seat upholstery: leatherette
Exhaust: hidden
Hard drive: 10GB
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
metallic
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
infrared-reflecting
veneer
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
metallic-tone
bin
power return
front pedestrian
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

