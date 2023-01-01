$54,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Land Rover Discovery
HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$54,800
- Listing ID: 9988157
- Stock #: PC9253
- VIN: SALRT2RV4K2403925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Light Oyster Headlining
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,049 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY | HSE LUXURY | SUPERCHARGED 3.0L V6 | 7 PASSENGER | BLACK PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | BRAKE ASSIST | HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | MERIDIAN AUDIO SYSTEM | ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Land Rover Discovery features an efficient yet powerful Supercharged 3.0L V6 Engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, and with Land Rover's famous All-Wheel Drive system, you will command the road! The exterior is Black which goes well with the Black Exterior Package that blacks out all the trim pieces like the grille, mirrors and rims. The Interior comes in Premium Black Leather with Red Stitching. The Land Rover Discovery is optioned for 7 Passengers which means there are 2 extra seats in the back.
If you're planning trips with up to seven people, whether it's your friends or the kids, our seven-seat Land Rover Discovery offers the perfect everyday solution. And with stadium seating and heated seats in all rows, everyone can enjoy the view of the road ahead in absolute comfort.
Comfort features like Heated Leather Seats and Steering Wheel, Backup Camera, Panoramic Sunroof and much more! Coming in a sleek White exterior and a contrasting Black Leather interior, this rugged SUV still looks classy! Other Interior features include Driver & Passenger 12 Way Front Seats, Bucket Front Seats, and 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front, SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, InControl Wi-Fi Internet Access,15 Meridian speakers and much more. Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, Ontario vehicle!
Vehicle Features
