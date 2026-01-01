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<p>F SPORT 2! LOW KM! ONLY 103500 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP </p><p>CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! SMART KEY! PUSH START! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! BLUE</p><p>TOOTH! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN</p><p>TITILE! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! LEGENDARY LEXUS</p><p>RX 350, GOES FOREVER! APPOINTMENT NEEDE DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE</p><p>LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2019 Lexus RX

103,500 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lexus RX

rx 350

Watch This Vehicle
14432095

2019 Lexus RX

rx 350

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA6KC202419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

F SPORT 2! LOW KM! ONLY 103500 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP 

CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! SMART KEY! PUSH START! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! BLUE

TOOTH! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

TITILE! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! LEGENDARY LEXUS

RX 350, "GOES FOREVER"! APPOINTMENT NEEDE DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE

LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$33,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2019 Lexus RX