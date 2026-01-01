$33,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus RX
rx 350
2019 Lexus RX
rx 350
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
F SPORT 2! LOW KM! ONLY 103500 KM! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP
CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! SMART KEY! PUSH START! HEATED AND COOLED SEAT! BLUE
TOOTH! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
TITILE! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! LEGENDARY LEXUS
RX 350, "GOES FOREVER"! APPOINTMENT NEEDE DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKIGN STORAGE
LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118