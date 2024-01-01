Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #6023G as of 07/14/2023.

2019 Mazda CX-3

72,534 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,534KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFC74K1457477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Power Glass Moonroof
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda CX-3