2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$28,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 8 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10506975

10506975 Stock #: P4915

P4915 VIN: JM1BPAMM0K1116965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White

Interior Colour BLACK, UPHOLSTERY

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # P4915

Mileage 78,803 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.