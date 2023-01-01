$28,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - Certified
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$28,988
+ taxes & licensing
78,803KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10506975
- Stock #: P4915
- VIN: JM1BPAMM0K1116965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White
- Interior Colour BLACK, UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P4915
- Mileage 78,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Newly redesigned for 2019, this Mazda3 is ready for a new generation of car owners. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3.This sedan has 78,803 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's snowflake white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GT. This top shelf GT brings the best goodies with bigger and more stylish aluminum wheels, sunroof, and a Bose premium sound system. This amazing car also has an upgraded drivetrain, rain sensing wipers, heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, smart city braking assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning. Other awesome features include heated seats, remote keyless entry, upholstered dashboard, metal-look and piano black interior accent trim, and blind spot monitoring. The exterior has style for days with aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, power side mirrors with turn signals, LED lighting, and perimeter/approach lights. Stay connected and entertained with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mazda Connect, and Bluetooth on an 8.8 inch display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS DEFERRAL ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED MAZDA'S FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ON O.A.C ( some conditions apply ) 160-POINT INSPECTION!
Mazda knows that the true measure of craftsmanship is found in the details. That's why each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is required to undergo an uncompromising 160-point inspection. 24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are covered across Canada and the Continental United States 24/7 with our complimentary Mazda Roadside Assistance Program. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PERIOD
We're so confident in our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that if you're not 100% satisfied, you can return your vehicle within 30 days or 3,000 kilometres of purchase, whichever occurs first. CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLIMITED WARRANTY
Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by our 7-year/140,000-kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty (whichever comes first) and is also eligible for the remaining balance of Mazda Unlimited Mileage Warranty.
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Westowne Mazda
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8