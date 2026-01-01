Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 105071

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

121,440 KM

Details Description Features

$16,190

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
14135428

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,190

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
121,440KM
VIN 3MZBPAB74KM104198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 105071
  • Mileage 121,440 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Folding Rear Seats, Speed-Sensitive Volume and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Folding Rear Seats
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 105071

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Brake Assist
Electric parking brake

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 302A Crew Cab Short Bed 53,000 KM $52,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Double Cab for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel Double Cab 55,025 KM $38,690 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec 99,059 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,190

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Mazda MAZDA3