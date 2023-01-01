2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9956945

9956945 Stock #: 396RB396

396RB396 VIN: JM1BPAK70K1115196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

