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NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Bed-Rail Protectors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Bed-Rail Protectors<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Trailer Brake Controller<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Locking Differential<br>Power Driver Seat<br>In-Box Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 105079

2019 RAM 1500

55,025 KM

Details Description Features

$38,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel Double Cab

Watch This Vehicle
14135443

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel Double Cab

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,690

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,025KM
VIN 1C6SRFET8KN829254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 105079
  • Mileage 55,025 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Bed-Rail Protectors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Bed-Rail Protectors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Trailer Brake Controller
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Locking Differential
Power Driver Seat
In-Box Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 105079

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Electric parking brake

Mechanical

Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors
In-Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$38,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 RAM 1500