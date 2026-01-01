$38,690+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel Double Cab
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel Double Cab
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,690
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
55,025KM
VIN 1C6SRFET8KN829254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 105079
- Mileage 55,025 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Brake Assist, Bed-Rail Protectors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Bed-Rail Protectors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Trailer Brake Controller
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Locking Differential
Power Driver Seat
In-Box Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 105079
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Bed-Rail Protectors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Trailer Brake Controller
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Locking Differential
Power Driver Seat
In-Box Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 105079
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Electric parking brake
Mechanical
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows
Bed-Rail Protectors
In-Box Lighting
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$38,690
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 RAM 1500