2019 Subaru Outback

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Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Premium Sound System<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>One-Touch Windows<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Mitigation<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Automatic High Beams<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 116694

2019 Subaru Outback

122,264 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14424124

2019 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/EyeSight Pkg

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,264KM
VIN 4S4BSFNCXK3288292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Rear Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Premium Sound System
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Heated Steering Wheel
One-Touch Windows
Rear Window Defroster
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Automatic High Beams

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 116694

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
One-Touch Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

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647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$22,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru Outback