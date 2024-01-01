Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Tesla Model 3

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,000KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9KF514777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 28216
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Front Seats
COLLISON WARNING
Autopilot
Forward Collison Warning
Lane Departure Avoidance
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras
Advanced Blind Spot Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Tesla Model 3