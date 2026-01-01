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<h1>2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus</h1><h2><strong>Only $12,888 + HST & Licensing</strong></h2><h3><strong>✅ Certified | Financing Available | We Want Your Trade-In!</strong></h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>Searching for a <strong>reliable used Dodge Grand Caravan in Toronto</strong>? Look no further! This <strong>2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus</strong> offers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and affordability for families, businesses, and anyone needing extra passenger or cargo space.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Finished in a beautiful <strong>Blue exterior</strong> with a premium <strong>Black leather interior</strong>, this Grand Caravan has been <strong>professionally certified</strong> and is ready for the road. Powered by Dodges dependable <strong>3.6L Pentastar V6 engine</strong> paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers the performance and reliability that has made the Grand Caravan one of Canadas best-selling minivans.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>With <strong>241,500 km</strong>, this vehicle has been priced to offer outstanding value without compromising on comfort or functionality.</p><h3>Features Include:</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Certified & Safety Inspected<br>✔ Premium Plus Trim Package<br>✔ Black Leather Interior<br>✔ Stow n Go Seating<br>✔ Spacious 7-Passenger Seating<br>✔ Rear Climate Controls<br>✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control<br>✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br>✔ Cruise Control<br>✔ Alloy Wheels<br>✔ Automatic Transmission<br>✔ Keyless Entry<br>✔ Powerful & Reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine<br>✔ Large Cargo Area Perfect for Families or Business Use</p><h3>Easy Financing Available</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>At <strong>Select Auto Centre Ltd.</strong>, we make vehicle financing simple. Whether you have <strong>good credit, bad credit, no credit, are self-employed, or are rebuilding your credit</strong>, our finance specialists work with multiple lenders to help get you approved.</p><h3>We Want Your Trade-In!</h3><p class=isSelectedEnd>Thinking about upgrading? <strong>We want your trade-in!</strong> We pay <strong>top dollar</strong> for cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. Even if you dont purchase one of our vehicles, well provide you with a competitive appraisal. Trade in your current vehicle and lower the cost of your next purchase.</p><h3>Why Buy From Select Auto Centre?</h3><ul data-spread=false><li><strong>Only $12,888 + HST & Licensing</strong></li><li><strong>Certified & Ready to Drive</strong></li><li><strong>Financing Available</strong></li><li><strong>Top Dollar Paid for Trade-Ins</strong></li><li><strong>Extended Warranty Options Available</strong></li><li><strong>Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees</strong></li><li>Proudly serving customers across <strong>Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, North York, and the GTA</strong></li></ul><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Select Auto Centre Ltd.</strong><br>📍 6 Namco Road, Toronto, ON M9W 1M5<br>📞 <strong>416-841-7058</strong></p><p>If youre searching for a <strong>used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Toronto</strong>, a <strong>certified pre-owned minivan</strong>, or a <strong>family vehicle with financing options</strong>, this Grand Caravan is an outstanding value. Visit <strong>Select Auto Centre Ltd.</strong> today and see why so many customers trust us for quality used vehicles, competitive financing, and the best trade-in values in the GTA.</p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

241,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*LOADED*

Watch This Vehicle
14528655.826163064?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29560

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*LOADED*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
241,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG2LR162428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 241,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium PlusOnly $12,888 + HST & Licensing✅ Certified | Financing Available | We Want Your Trade-In!

Searching for a reliable used Dodge Grand Caravan in Toronto? Look no further! This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus offers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and affordability for families, businesses, and anyone needing extra passenger or cargo space.

Finished in a beautiful Blue exterior with a premium Black leather interior, this Grand Caravan has been professionally certified and is ready for the road. Powered by Dodge's dependable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers the performance and reliability that has made the Grand Caravan one of Canada's best-selling minivans.

With 241,500 km, this vehicle has been priced to offer outstanding value without compromising on comfort or functionality.

Features Include:

✔ Certified & Safety Inspected
✔ Premium Plus Trim Package
✔ Black Leather Interior
✔ Stow 'n Go Seating
✔ Spacious 7-Passenger Seating
✔ Rear Climate Controls
✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Alloy Wheels
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Keyless Entry
✔ Powerful & Reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
✔ Large Cargo Area Perfect for Families or Business Use

Easy Financing Available

At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we make vehicle financing simple. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit, are self-employed, or are rebuilding your credit, our finance specialists work with multiple lenders to help get you approved.

We Want Your Trade-In!

Thinking about upgrading? We want your trade-in! We pay top dollar for cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. Even if you don't purchase one of our vehicles, we'll provide you with a competitive appraisal. Trade in your current vehicle and lower the cost of your next purchase.

Why Buy From Select Auto Centre?
  • Only $12,888 + HST & Licensing
  • Certified & Ready to Drive
  • Financing Available
  • Top Dollar Paid for Trade-Ins
  • Extended Warranty Options Available
  • Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees
  • Proudly serving customers across Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, North York, and the GTA

Select Auto Centre Ltd.
📍 6 Namco Road, Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
📞 416-841-7058

If you're searching for a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Toronto, a certified pre-owned minivan, or a family vehicle with financing options, this Grand Caravan is an outstanding value. Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today and see why so many customers trust us for quality used vehicles, competitive financing, and the best trade-in values in the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan