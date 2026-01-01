$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*LOADED*
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus*CERTIFIED*LEATHER*LOADED*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 241,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Searching for a reliable used Dodge Grand Caravan in Toronto? Look no further! This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus offers the perfect combination of comfort, practicality, and affordability for families, businesses, and anyone needing extra passenger or cargo space.
Finished in a beautiful Blue exterior with a premium Black leather interior, this Grand Caravan has been professionally certified and is ready for the road. Powered by Dodge's dependable 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers the performance and reliability that has made the Grand Caravan one of Canada's best-selling minivans.
With 241,500 km, this vehicle has been priced to offer outstanding value without compromising on comfort or functionality.Features Include:
✔ Certified & Safety Inspected
✔ Premium Plus Trim Package
✔ Black Leather Interior
✔ Stow 'n Go Seating
✔ Spacious 7-Passenger Seating
✔ Rear Climate Controls
✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Alloy Wheels
✔ Automatic Transmission
✔ Keyless Entry
✔ Powerful & Reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
✔ Large Cargo Area Perfect for Families or Business Use
At Select Auto Centre Ltd., we make vehicle financing simple. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit, are self-employed, or are rebuilding your credit, our finance specialists work with multiple lenders to help get you approved.We Want Your Trade-In!
Thinking about upgrading? We want your trade-in! We pay top dollar for cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans. Even if you don't purchase one of our vehicles, we'll provide you with a competitive appraisal. Trade in your current vehicle and lower the cost of your next purchase.Why Buy From Select Auto Centre?
- Only $12,888 + HST & Licensing
- Certified & Ready to Drive
- Financing Available
- Top Dollar Paid for Trade-Ins
- Extended Warranty Options Available
- Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees
- Proudly serving customers across Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, North York, and the GTA
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
📍 6 Namco Road, Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
📞 416-841-7058
If you're searching for a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Toronto, a certified pre-owned minivan, or a family vehicle with financing options, this Grand Caravan is an outstanding value. Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today and see why so many customers trust us for quality used vehicles, competitive financing, and the best trade-in values in the GTA.
Vehicle Features
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416-841-7058