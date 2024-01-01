Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Honda CR-V

48,016 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,016KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H24LH209370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights
Projector beam headlights

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

ECON mode
USB Input
Proximity key entry system
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
7” Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Idle Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX w/ Carplay& Android Auto, Moonroof, Honda Lanewatch for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Honda CR-V EX w/ Carplay& Android Auto, Moonroof, Honda Lanewatch 105,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L FWD w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L FWD w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth 98,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth 78,369 KM $21,890 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V