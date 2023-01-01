Menu
2020 Land Rover Evoque

67,797 KM

Details Description Features

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Evoque

2020 Land Rover Evoque

SE, AWD, NAV, BLIND SPOT, ADAPT CRUISE, PANO

2020 Land Rover Evoque

SE, AWD, NAV, BLIND SPOT, ADAPT CRUISE, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9846026
  • Stock #: PC9126
  • VIN: SALZP2FX9LH036013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9126
  • Mileage 67,797 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P250 SE | AWD | NAVIGATION PRO | PANO ROOF | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | CONNECT PRO | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | 20 WHEELS | REARVIEW CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | FRONT PARKING SENSORS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | TOUCH PRO DUO INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM| BLUETOOTH | DIGITAL DASHBOARD | HEATED MIRRORS | SMARTPHONE PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | INCONTROL APPS | ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITER | PARK PACKAGE | PARK ASSIST | LANE KEEP ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX







The Evoque is still one of the most luxurious crossover segment SUVs that you can get on the market right now. It features a small and efficient 246-horsepower turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth automatic transmission and a world-renowned AWD system.







This Evoque SE features a White exterior finish and a Ebony Black leather interior.







The Evoque SE trim offers larger 20 wheels, Premium LED Headlights with Signature DRL, Auto High Beam Assist, Auto-dimming, mirrors with memory and approach lights, Auto-dimming rearview mirror, Power Tailgate, Perforated Grained Leather seats, 14-way electric memory front seats, Touch Pro Duo, Interactive Driver Display, Premium Sound System, Navigation Pro, Connect Pro with Wi-Fi Hotspot, Smartphone Package with InControl Apps, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter, Park Package with Clear Exit Monitor, Park Assist, 360-degree Parking Aid, Rearview Camera and Lane Keep Assist.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
Leatherette
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
power folding
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Antenna type: mast
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Grille color: silver
Infotainment: InControl
Cross traffic alert: rear
Center console trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Integrated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Hard drive: 10GB
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Pedestrian Detection
Shift knob trim: simulated alloy
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Axle ratio: 4.54
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Active parking system: semi-automatic
self-leveling
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
front pedestrian
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
window operation
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

