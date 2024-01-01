Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #2022060011 as of 05/20/2022. Has an active recall with code #2022040002 as of 05/25/2022.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,000KM
Used
VIN WDCTG4GBXLJ681381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
360 View Camera
AUTO STOP/START
Front Memory Seats
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

