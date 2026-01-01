$22,790+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
EX
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
EX
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,790
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,910KM
VIN JA4AZ2A39LZ615087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,910 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Power Lumbar Support and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Sound System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 104261
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Sound System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 104261
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 43,403 KM $28,190 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision Premium II 79,600 KM $18,590 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred 55,421 KM $19,190 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$22,790
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander