2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Power Lumbar Support and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Electric Parking Brake<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Power Lumbar Support<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Premium Sound System<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Push Button Start<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Front View Camera<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 104261

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

34,910 KM

Details Description Features

$22,790

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14117329

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

EX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
34,910KM
VIN JA4AZ2A39LZ615087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,910 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Power Lumbar Support and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Electric Parking Brake
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Power Lumbar Support
Folding Rear Seats
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Premium Sound System
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Passive Keyless Entry
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 104261

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Folding Rear Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Manual Fold-Into-Floor Third Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 43,403 KM $28,190 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Envision Premium II for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Buick Envision Premium II 79,600 KM $18,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred 55,421 KM $19,190 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,790

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander