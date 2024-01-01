Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

51,420 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

51,420KM
Used
VIN JA4AJ3AU0LU600299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Drive mode selector

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

LED rear lamps
All Wheel Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Mitsubishi RVR