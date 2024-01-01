Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

57,500 KM

Details Description Features

$38,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Warlock Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,500KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LT8LS132208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
8.4" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlamps

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

12V outlet
115V outlet
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 79,241 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Legacy Premier GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Subaru Legacy Premier GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav 78,900 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 65,186 KM $19,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic