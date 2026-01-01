Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON!!! </p><p>ST 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT!! ALL SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE!!</p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

191,120 KM

Details Description Features

$18,550

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14451541

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 14451541
  2. 14451541
  3. 14451541
  4. 14451541
  5. 14451541
  6. 14451541
  7. 14451541
  8. 14451541
  9. 14451541
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$18,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
191,120KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG9LS131650

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,120 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!! 

ST 4WD/ NO ACCIDENT!! ALL SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmart GTA

Used 2017 Audi A4 Technik for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi A4 Technik 151,120 KM $14,940 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Legacy Special Edition for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Subaru Legacy Special Edition 190,000 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD PREMIUM PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD PREMIUM PKG 185,120 KM $25,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmart GTA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-1015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,550

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2020 RAM 1500 Classic