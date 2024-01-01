Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota Corolla

54,557 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,557KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE3LP086061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28053
  • Mileage 54,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Eco indicator
60/40 split rear bench seat
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
auxiliary input
USB Input
Qi Wireless Charging
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota Corolla