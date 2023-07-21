Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/21/2023 with an estimated $3024.48 of damage. On which a $3024 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 12/23/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2020 Toyota Corolla

72,268 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

72,268KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE0LP010734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Eco indicator
60/40 split rear bench seat
Automatic Air Conditioning
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Star Safety System
USB Input Port
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
Toyota Safety Sense2.0
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Power-Adjustable Heated Foldable Mirrors
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/ Driver Side Auto Up/Down
3-Spoke, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

