This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , 8 Touch Screen and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>8 Touch Screen<br>Aux Input<br>ECO Indicator<br>Star Safety System<br>Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material<br>Smart Key System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 33942

2020 Toyota Corolla

96,750 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
96,750KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP052108

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,750 KM

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material

