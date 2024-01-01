$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFB4RBE8LP052108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 96,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , 8 Touch Screen and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Heated Front Seats
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
8 Touch Screen
Aux Input
ECO Indicator
Star Safety System
Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material
Smart Key System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33942
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , 8 Touch Screen and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Toyota Corolla include:
Heated Front Seats
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
8 Touch Screen
Aux Input
ECO Indicator
Star Safety System
Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material
Smart Key System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33942
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Eco indicator
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Steering Wheel Paddle Shifters
4.2” TFT Multi-Information Display
8” Touch Screen
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Front Bucket Seats with Premium Fabric Seat Material
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav 50,000 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai SL w/ Nav, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 105,100 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Nav 29,131 KM $43,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Toyota Corolla