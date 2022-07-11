Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/07/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2021 Audi A4

29,128 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi A4

Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2021 Audi A4

Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,128KM
Used
VIN WAUABAF48MA057204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
USB port
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
Qi Wireless Charging
AUTO STOP/START
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Support System
Tri Zone A/C
12V Power Output

